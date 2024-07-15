New Hamilton role emerges as Mercedes F1 star shares exciting update

Lewis Hamilton has shared his excitement after the seven-time F1 champion became an official brand ambassador for Dior.

Alongside being one of the greatest drivers of all time – if not the greatest – Hamilton's role as a fashion icon and trailblazer has gone from strength to strength during his 17 years in the sport.

Never one to shy away from speaking up for what he believes in, or indeed wearing an eye-catching outfit in the paddock, Hamilton has long had his own voice and style.

This has led to him becoming an ambassador for some of the biggest brands across the globe, and now he can add one more to the list – Dior.

Lewis Hamilton has never been shy when it comes to fashion

A statement from the luxury fashion house read: "The House is pleased to welcome seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton as the newest Dior Ambassador for the men’s collection.

"Fresh from his victory at the British Grand Prix, this momentous announcement kicks off with the release of a lifestyle capsule designed as part of a guest collaboration with Dior’s Creative Director of Menswear, Kim Jones — reaffirming a lasting legacy of embracing icons who redefine what is possible."

Hamilton responded on social media, as he penned: "Been working on this one for a while, can’t wait to show more."

Been working on this one for a while, can’t wait to show more ~ https://t.co/P8eHIDuiea — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) July 15, 2024

Hamilton appeared at the Dior Men Winter 2024 show in Paris earlier this year, as fans can now look forward to more collaborations in the future.

On the track, the Brit is gearing up for the Hungarian Grand Prix this weekend as he looks to capitalise on his victory at Silverstone last time out.

Lewis Hamilton celebrates winning the British Grand Prix

There has been a sizeable momentum shift at Mercedes in recent weeks, with Hamilton following George Russell's victory in Austria to make it back to back wins for the Silver Arrows.

Toto Wolff's team currently sit fourth in the constructors' championship on 221 points, 152 points behind Red Bull.

In the drivers' standings, Hamilton is just a point behind team-mate Russell as they sit seventh and eighth respectively.

