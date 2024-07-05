Mercedes set to announce 'completed' F1 deal

Mercedes are set to announce a mega new sponsorship deal worth around €10 million per year, according to reports.

Following the announcement of seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton's exit from the team ahead of the 2025 season, Mercedes are beginning somewhat of an overhaul.

Key staff members have followed Hamilton in heading for Ferrari, while the decision over who will partner George Russell from next season still hasn't been made.

On top of this, several sponsorship deals are coming to an end, including the team's merchandise partners Puma and Tommy Hilfiger, with whom Hamilton is a brand ambassador.

Mercedes and Adidas are set to join forces

Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025

Mercedes and Adidas sponsorship deal

It was reported after Hamilton's departure that Adidas would take over the reins as Mercedes' official clothing and merchandise partner in a multi-million pound deal and, according to reports, that deal has now been completed.

Bild are reporting that, although not officially announced, the deal between Mercedes and Adidas is now done, with first designs of new clothing having been presented to the Brackley-based team.

Adidas CEO Bjorn Gulden told Bild previously that the brand were hoping to branch into the world of F1.

"We are talking to several teams. Most Formula 1 contracts run until 2026, so I hope we can come to a conclusion," he said.

Although an official price has not yet been put on the deal, the German publication have suggested that the original reported figure of around €10 million per year is within the right ball park.

