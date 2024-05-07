Hamilton wows F1 and fashion fans alike with MEANINGFUL Met Gala outfit
Hamilton wows F1 and fashion fans alike with MEANINGFUL Met Gala outfit
Lewis Hamilton impressed fans from fashion and Formula 1 with a poignant outfit at the 2024 Met Gala in New York.
The seven-time F1 world champion was making his fifth appearance at the annual event, just a day on from his P6 finish at the Miami Grand Prix, where Lando Norris took his maiden win.
READ MORE: Cullen in CRYPTIC motivational post as new relationship blossoms
Hamilton has made no secret of his interests outside of F1, often entering the paddock in an array of striking outfits.
The future Ferrari driver again looked to highlight inequality with his outfit, and drew inspiration from Black history.
READ MORE: Ricciardo tipped to be REPLACED before next race
Hamilton inspired by triumph over adversity
Whether celebrities are loyal to it or not, the Met Gala always has a theme, and this year's was 'Garden of Time'.
Hamilton was one of the notable names who hit the mark, as he stunned onlookers in an all-black Burberry ensemble inspired by Britain's first Black gardener, John Ystumllym.
"I did a lot of research and I came across this 18th-century gardener that through slavery times came over from Africa to Wales, and became the first Black gardener in Wales," explained Hamilton.
"So through adversity, he really triumphed, and that's where the inspiration comes from".
READ MORE: Wholesome Hamilton leads top reactions to maiden Norris win
Sir Lewis Hamilton at the 2024 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/ewSf6LWk1D— deni (@fiagirly) May 7, 2024
He explained that the thorns featured along the neckline draw on the pain experienced during the slave trade.
Embroidered on the lining inside, there is a quote from Black poet Alex Wharton's 'The Gardener'.
Burberry chief creative officer, Daniel Lee, added that the coat was embroidered with periwinkle that symbolise endurance, yucca for eternity and protecting restless spirits, daffodils representing hardiness and cedar branches that signal everlasting life.
READ MORE: 'Britain has a new hero' - GPFans Miami GP Hot Takes
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Hamilton wows F1 and fashion fans alike with MEANINGFUL Met Gala outfit
- 20 minutes ago
Ferrari chief defects to McLaren for Norris celebrations
- 1 hour ago
Ricciardo tipped to be REPLACED before next race
- 1 hour ago
- 1
Marko takes thinly-veiled swipe at Newey following Red Bull exit
- 2 hours ago
- 1
Cullen in CRYPTIC motivational post as new relationship blossoms
- 3 hours ago
Horner CONTRADICTS Marko claim about driver offer
- Today 19:28
- 1
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
- GP ITALY 17 - 19 May
- GP MONACO 24 - 26 May
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul