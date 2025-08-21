Sacked Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has been given just two options should he seek a return to F1.

The 51-year-old was sensationally relieved of his duties following the British Grand Prix back in July, ending a historic two-decade long era in charge of the team.

Since his departure, Horner has been the subject of much speculation over his future, with rumours circulating over where he may end up next.

F1 commentator Nelson Valkenberg believes Horner is destined to come back in to the fold at some stage, but says he has a limited number of realistic options available at the moment.

Speaking on the Nailing the Apex Podcast, he said: "I think he'll turn up at either Alpine or Cadillac, if indeed he wants to return.

"He has been bruised, it does feel like he has been hurt by the whole process.

"We know there are ambitions. Ambitions to be not just a team boss, but a team owner.

"And the big question is: Where is the easiest way to make that happen if he really wants a return?

"The easiest option is probably Alpine, but is that a place you really want to be right now?"

Christian Horner has been linked with 2026 debutants Cadillac

Cadillac on the cards for Horner?

2026 newcomers Cadillac have been strongly linked with adding former Red Bull racer Sergio Perez to their driver lineup, and Valkenberg believes that could be a crucial factor if they were to pursue Horner.

"Maybe at Cadillac," he continued. "At least the connection with him and Perez...it would be very interesting if they were to be reunited."

For all the talk surrounding Horner of late, the man himself has been enjoying spending time with his family away from the spotlight.

He will no doubt have one eye on how his former employer's navigate the remainder of this campaign over the coming months under new boss Laurent Mekies.

Their chances of regaining the constructors' title are already over, while star man Max Verstappen looks set to lose out in his battle to become a five-time world champion given the dominance of McLaren rivals Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton contract 'problem' admitted as Red Bull in shock plan change

READ MORE: Sky Sports find Martin Brundle replacement

READ MORE: F1 drivers height: How tall are Hamilton, Verstappen and Tsunoda

READ MORE: F1 driver salaries: What stars including Hamilton and Verstappen earn

Related