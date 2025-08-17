Christian Horner and wife Geri escape Red Bull nightmare with lavish holiday

Christian Horner has not had the best of summers following his shock dismissal as Red Bull F1 team principal back in July.

The call to axe Horner from his role after 20 years in the job was not made lightly but came following off-the-track allegations of inappropriate behaviour at the team last year that Horner denied and was later cleared of following an internal investigation.

But since then key Red Bull staff including Adrian Newey and Johnathan Wheatley have departed, while his relationship with Max Verstappen and his entourage, especially Max's father Jos, were quite frankly frosty at best.

Combine this with a downturn in form in 2025, where Red Bull have dropped off as title contenders despite Verstappen's brilliance, and Horner's influence in the team was perhaps waning heavily by the time the boot came.

Christian Horner spent 20 years as Red Bull F1 team principal

What's happening with Christian Horner?

Horner was also officially removed of his role as director of the operation Red Bull Powertrains and Red Bull Technologies Ltd recently.

Luckily for the 51-year-old, he has banked a bit of money over the years to keep him tied over for a while and as such has not let old habits die hard during the F1 summer break by going on one himself.

Joined by wife Geri, who has also faced difficult business issues this year, the pair have according to Croatian outlet 24Sata been spending the summer in the country, based in the Peljesac peninsula in the south.

The report shows images of Horner and Geri with friends and family as they relaxed onboard the £10.5 million Sunseeker yacht, Majic.

Despite his Red Bull exit, Horner isn't expected to be out of work for long, with arch rival and Mercedes boss Toto Wolff suggesting Horner will return to the paddock at some point.

Horner was initially linked with a swift return to Ferrari to replace under pressure team boss Frederic Vasseur, before the Frenchman extended his deal at Maranello. In recent times though, he has also been linked to a return with Alpine who are in a state of transition following the shock departure of team principal Oliver Oakes this year.

