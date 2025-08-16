New Christian Horner replacement revealed at Red Bull
New Christian Horner replacement revealed at Red Bull
Christian Horner’s replacement at Red Bull has been revealed after it was announced he was no longer listed as a director of the F1 team.
The 51-year-old was removed from his role as team principal last month, where he was replaced by Racing Bulls boss Laurent Mekies.
Alongside his role as team principal, Horner served as chief executive of Red Bull and was officially listed as a director of the operation Red Bull Powertrains and Red Bull Technologies Ltd.
However, on Tuesday it was confirmed that Horner’s role within the company had been terminated, and Stefan Salzer was confirmed as a new director.
Salzer is global head of human resources at parent company Red Bull GmbH, and also spent a week-long stint as a company director at Red Bull Racing at the beginning of the year.
Who is in charge at Red Bull?
Alongside Helmut Marko, Salzer is one of two directors of Red Bull Racing, with the company being run with twin directors since the passing of Dietrich Mateschitz in late 2022.
After officially severing ties with Red Bull, Horner has been linked to a comeback at multiple F1 teams from Alpine to new F1 team Cadillac, who join the grid next year.
Horner will likely be unable to join the operations of a new team until January 2026, as he serves a period of gardening leave following his Red Bull exit.
Despite rumours about his future, close ally Bernie Ecclestone has suggested a new role for Horner at a F1 team is unlikely, unless he buys a team.
F1 HEADLINES: Christian Horner 'set' for Sergio Perez reunion as shock team told to sign axed star
READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton facing impossible Mercedes-Ferrari decision
READ MORE: Christian Horner’s Red Bull ‘termination' details revealed after brutal F1 axe
READ MORE: Red Bull driver issue hands Sergio Perez F1 return boost
Related
Latest News
Max Verstappen tipped to sign 'multi-year' 2026 Mercedes deal
- 41 minutes ago
New Christian Horner replacement revealed at Red Bull
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Christian Horner 'set' for Sergio Perez reunion as shock team told to sign axed star
- 2 hours ago
Liam Lawson blames Red Bull for 2025 axing
- Yesterday 22:57
Horner and Perez tipped for reunion in stunning F1 transfer rumour
- Yesterday 21:57
Lewis Hamilton told to drop 'cool vegan guy' persona to beat Max Verstappen
- Yesterday 20:57
Most read
Lewis Hamilton confirms 2026 switch after Ferrari talks
- 28 july
Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict issued by FIA after late Hungarian GP test
- 5 august
Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Belgian Grand Prix
- 28 july
Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Hungarian Grand Prix
- 4 august
F1 Penalty Points: Max Verstappen race ban looms as FIA issue penalty verdict for Lewis Hamilton incident
- 4 august
F1 Results Today: Norris and Piastri INCHES from disaster as FIA investigation looms at Hungarian GP
- 1 august