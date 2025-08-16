close global

Christian Horner in Spain

New Christian Horner replacement revealed at Red Bull

Christian Horner’s replacement at Red Bull has been revealed after it was announced he was no longer listed as a director of the F1 team.

The 51-year-old was removed from his role as team principal last month, where he was replaced by Racing Bulls boss Laurent Mekies.

Alongside his role as team principal, Horner served as chief executive of Red Bull and was officially listed as a director of the operation Red Bull Powertrains and Red Bull Technologies Ltd.

However, on Tuesday it was confirmed that Horner’s role within the company had been terminated, and Stefan Salzer was confirmed as a new director.

Salzer is global head of human resources at parent company Red Bull GmbH, and also spent a week-long stint as a company director at Red Bull Racing at the beginning of the year.

Who is in charge at Red Bull?

Alongside Helmut Marko, Salzer is one of two directors of Red Bull Racing, with the company being run with twin directors since the passing of Dietrich Mateschitz in late 2022.

After officially severing ties with Red Bull, Horner has been linked to a comeback at multiple F1 teams from Alpine to new F1 team Cadillac, who join the grid next year.

Horner will likely be unable to join the operations of a new team until January 2026, as he serves a period of gardening leave following his Red Bull exit.

Despite rumours about his future, close ally Bernie Ecclestone has suggested a new role for Horner at a F1 team is unlikely, unless he buys a team.

Marko remains in charge at Red Bull

