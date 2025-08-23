I used to be an army sniper and now I’m an F1 superstar
His mullet and a moustache may not get past army regulations today, but prior to his F1 career a veteran of the grid enjoyed a stint in the military.
Former Mercedes star Valtteri Bottas completed his military service between 2008 and 2009 over six months, with conscription for men over the age of 18 mandatory in Finland.
During an appearance on The Red Flags podcast, Bottas delved into his military service to the hosts and Guenther Steiner, with the former Haas team principal remarking about his six months: “You cheaped out.”
"Because I was racing. But in six months of Finnish winter, I became a sniper,” Bottas responded.
"Yeah, oh you know, like a... I don't think 'scout' is the right word, but the one who goes behind or in between the enemy."
"I was a good shot. That's why they made me kind of a sniper."
Bottas reveals career prior to F1
During his time in the military, Bottas rose to the position of lance corporal, with his service taking place at the Finnish Defence Forces Sports School in Lahti
"Looking back at it, it was actually fun," he told People in a separate interview.
"But for sure, sometimes when I was there, it was not so much fun. Like when you're tired and sleeping in the freezing cold forest for two weeks. But to me, it makes a boy a man. That is kind of the transition for many people, and to me, it did exactly that.
"You definitely learn resilience. You learn a lot about teamwork. Because you need to work as a team when you're in extreme conditions or situations.
“You learn self-discipline for sure. And respect, in a way, for everything. That time also made the small things in life feel more serious. Like having a warm and soft bed after some of the camps was a luxury."
Alongside his military service, Bottas was also building up his portfolio in single-seater racing, going on to become a Williams test driver in 2010 and winning the GP3 series in 2011.
Eventually, the Finn was promoted to a full-time seat with Williams in 2013, after serving as their test and reserve driver for two years. Over the course of his F1 career, Bottas collected 67 podiums and 10 race victories with Mercedes.
