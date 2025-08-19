Sky Sports find Martin Brundle replacement

The Sky Sports F1 broadcast would be incomplete without the voice of Martin Brundle; but should the time come for him to retire, the perfect replacement is ready and waiting for the role.

The former F1 driver – whose career highlights include podiums with Benetton and McLaren – has only bolstered his public profile as a broadcaster, providing commentary and insider knowledge on ITV, the BBC and Sky Sports.

From his smart quips to ice cool helicopter commentary, Brundle’s voice is a staple of a F1 race weekend.

However, when the day arrives for Brundle to retire, Sky and F1 do not need to worry about finding the perfect replacement, with the ideal candidate already active and working in broadcast.

Brundle’s son, Alex, would be the ideal replacement, and not just because when you close your eyes they sound exactly the same.

Who is Alex Brundle? Son of F1 legend Martin Brundle

Alex Brundle is also a racing driver and F1 broadcaster

Brundle Jr followed in his father’s footsteps and pursued a career in motorsport, starting out in karts and progressing into open-wheel racing in 2006, making the step up to Formula 2 championship in 2009.

Eventually, Brundle Jr transitioned to sportscars in 2012, where he made his Le Mans debut, and was named the European Le Mans champion in 2016 in the LMP3 class.

The Brit remains an active racing driver, but has also transitioned to broadcast and commentary, providing insight in F2, F3 and F1 for F1 TV, becoming a familiar voice for audiences.

Not only does Brundle Jr’s experience and knowledge make him a valuable pundit, but also his chemistry with his F1 TV colleagues has only bolstered the strength of their lineup.

The 35-year-old even has his own F1 TV grid walk, while also presenting their weekend warm-up, pre/post-session interviews and conducting driver interviews at select races.

During a recent appearance on The Red Flags podcast, Brundle Jr proved how natural and entertaining he is on camera, pretty essential for a career on the world's biggest stage.

The racing driver provided an insight into his dad, where he revealed Brundle Sr hated his classic grid walk, and said: “Yeah he does hate doing it now.

“And I think he said it verbatim before, what we both want to do is be racecar drivers forever right?

“So the Brundle dream in some way is just to do 25 laps every day and then come into the pit lane, and everyone just goes ‘brilliant laps, Alex! Brilliant laps, Martin! Well done you!"

While we are sure Brundle would rather be in a racecar, he also has a great deal of talent in front of the camera, which could see him step up to become the next iconic voice of British broadcasting.

