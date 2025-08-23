close global

Stefano Domenicali embracing Sebastian Vettel at the 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix following Vettel's last F1 race

F1 green light major COMEBACK

F1 green light major COMEBACK

Sheona Mountford
Stefano Domenicali embracing Sebastian Vettel at the 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix following Vettel's last F1 race

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has announced his support for a major comeback following a lengthy absence from the sport.

As F1’s calendar continues to swell, one iconic race remains absent from the schedule with the sport’s last race in Germany taking place all the way back in 2020.

Although named the Eifel Grand Prix, F1 last raced on German soil at the Nurburgring as a replacement event due to the coronavirus pandemic; and was the last time four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel competed at his home race.

However, Domenicali has revealed that F1 is ready for talks to ensure a German Grand Prix comeback, although he issued a warning that ‘time is running out’.

"Money is secondary for now. It's primarily about knowing who we need to talk to. We're ready to talk," he said to Sport Bild.

"Germany is Germany and therefore belongs to Formula 1. So if someone is seriously interested, they will find a way to contact me."

"Time is running out. There's a long waiting list of companies and even countries with their prime ministers and kings who absolutely want a race."

Will we see the German GP return?

Will the German Grand Prix return?
Will the German Grand Prix return?

A huge barrier to the return of the German GP has been finances, with neither the Nurburgring or the Hockenheimring able to meet the costs of joining the F1 calendar.

The entry fee of €35.5 million is reportedly too high, while there is also a lack of state or public funding to help foot the costs of a German Grand Prix.

With Audi’s entry into F1 next year, and of course Mercedes’ status in the sport, there are hopes these two powerhouses of German manufacturing could bring the German GP back.

However, these manufacturers would have to consider whether it is worthwhile investment to assist the return of the German GP, as other circuits take precedence in F1’s eyeline.

F1's global priorities rest with a race on the African continent and a street track in Thailand's capital city of Bangkok.

