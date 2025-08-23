Cadillac set to announce F1 return for driver duo

The long wait for Cadillac to confirm their 2026 F1 driver lineup is nearly over, with an announcement reportedly expected as early as the Dutch Grand Prix.

Cadillac will enter F1 as the 11th team on the grid next season, just in time for the new set of regulations to sweep the sport.

Several drivers have been attached to the Cadillac drive – from Felipe Drugovich to Zhou Guanyu – but it appears the team have reached a decision and have opted for experience in 2026.

According to The Race, Cadillac is closing in on a deal for both Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez, with discussions in an ‘advanced stage’ and terms having been agreed weeks ago.

The report continues that a meeting between stakeholders was held in July, where they confirmed their preference for experienced drivers at the team.

When will Cadillac announce their F1 lineup?

Cadillac may confirm Bottas and Perez at the same time if their two deals are finalised, which could be as early as the Dutch GP next week.

However, it is believed that Cadillac are open to changes in the driver market and are still keeping a close eye on the movements of Yuki Tsunoda – who has underperformed at Red Bull in 2025 – and axed Alpine star Jack Doohan.

The report also states however, that Cadillac would rather finalise their 2026 driver lineup sooner rather than later to accelerate preparations for next season.

Signing Bottas and Perez now would allow both drivers to undergo simulator development or even on-track running to help the team prepare for 2026.

Perez and Bottas expected to make F1 return with Cadillac

How prepared are Cadillac for F1?

Cadillac started work on their 2026 car last year, before their entry was confirmed and when they realised they would not be granted entry for 2025.

The team have four bases overall: Silverstone (where the race team and chassis designers will operate), Fishers, Indiana (the team’s headquarters and responsible for their car manufacturing), Warren, Michigan (the location of the General Motors Technical Centre) and Charlotte, North Carolina (where General Motors will develop of their power unit).

Development is already underway for the General Motors engine project, and the FIA have approved their entry for 2029. In the meantime, Cadillac will use a Ferrari power unit on their F1 debut.

Despite the extensive preparation for 2026, Cadillac have set their expectations low and prepare to be last next year, with team principal Graeme Lowdon sharing their expectations.

"In talking with our shareholders, we have discussions about what expectations should be," Lowdon said to Goodwood.

"The easiest way I can describe it to them is to imagine if you own a Formula 1 team for ten years, and then another team rocks up and beats you. You would be apoplectic; you would be so annoyed.

"So, you have to assume any new team coming in is going to be last, otherwise something's gone wrong somewhere else. And to a large extent, that's the only way you can set the frame.”

