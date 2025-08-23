Lewis Hamilton Thirst Trap pictures leaves fans shocked
Lewis Hamilton Thirst Trap pictures leaves fans shocked
F1 legend Lewis Hamilton has shocked fans with a recent social media post as the annual summer shutdown begins to wind down.
With less than a week to go until the championship returns for the Dutch Grand Prix, Hamilton and many of his rivals across the grid have been hitting the gym to get race ready after their summer holidays.
In a recent post on Hamilton's Instagram, the Ferrari star was kitted out in a blue Lululemon cap and white shorts, but not much else, following the trend of his usual thirst trap snaps seen on his account.
In the comments of the champion's gym pics, one fan wrote: "Literally shocked me out after opening instagram," as another chimed in over the 40-year-old's impressive form: "Goal: to be half as fit as LH when reaching his current age."
But some were more focused on a familiar pattern.
"Who’s getting fired?" asked one fan as another also noticed the pattern, adding: "Wait…shirtless Lewis. Doesn’t this mean someone is getting fired usually?"
What is the Hamilton Thirst Trap curse?
To dissect the origins of the Hamilton Thirst Trap curse we must go way back to assess the history of some of the sport's most high-profile figures being axed from their roles, shortly after a topless post from Hamilton.
F1 fans are convinced however that the timing of Hamilton's thirst traps are not a coincidence, with Sebastian Vettel, Daniel Ricciardo, Nicholas Latifi, Mick Schumacher and Mattia Binotto all supposed victims of the curse.
In the past, all of the above F1 figures have swiftly exited their role or even the sport altogether in the aftermath of a cheeky social media post from Hamilton, whether that be on his main feed or even his story... it would appear no one is safe!
If Hamilton's legions of followers are on to something, the British icon's gym reveal may not only motivate his rivals to step up their grand prix preparations for next weekend, but also put the spot's biggest names on high alert.
