Graham Shaw

Tuesday 25 April 2023 22:43

Lewis Hamilton put F1 figures on red alert on Tuesday with fears that his so-called 'Thirst Trap Curse' may be about to strike once again.

Fans worldwide are now convinced that when the seven-time world champion posts a shirtless selfie, a high-profile F1 figure loses or leaves their job soon after.

Lewis Hamilton and the Thirst Trap Curse so far

Legend has it Hamilton taking to his social channels sans shirt has already claimed a number of high-profile victims, including:

* Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel retiring from the sport last July.

* Daniel Ricciardo losing his seat at McLaren last August.

* Nicholas Latifi losing his seat at Williams last September.

* Mick Schumacher losing his seat at Haas in November.

* Mattia Binotto resigning from his post as Ferrari team principal, also in November.

More recently the curse appeared to strike again last week when just days after Lewis appeared shirtless at Coachella, we had that major move at Mercedes with James Allison (now Technical Director) and and Mike Elliott (now Chief Technical Officer) changing roles.

Now there are fresh fears the curse will strike again after Hamilton posted a shirtless picture on Instagram as he indulged in a workout, alongside a profound message about overcoming negativity and getting through 'tough days' – maybe something to take in for whoever gets the chop this time.

If history repeats itself we can now expect a major move in the sport in the next few days – who will it be? Watch this space...

