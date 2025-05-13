Lewis Hamilton 'Thirst Trap Curse' is BACK and 'somebody is getting fired'

Formula 1 fans are waiting with bated breath to see which high-profile figure in the sport is next up for the chop amid fears the Lewis Hamilton 'Thirst Trap Curse' is set to strike once again.

It's a commonly - albeit bizarrely - shared notion amongst the F1 faithful that whenever the seven-time world champion posts a shirtless selfie online, a major departure isn't too far away.

And after Hamilton shared a mid-workout photo on his Instagram story this week, many reckon there may be a few of the sport's big names shifting uncomfortably in their seats...

Who will be Hamilton's latest victim?

Taking to Reddit, one fan wrote: "If the Lewis thirst trap correlation remains true, someone is getting fired real soon."

Previous victims of the so-called 'curse' include four-time champion Sebastian Vettel and Daniel Ricciardo, prompting speculation over who could be next, with Hamilton's Ferrari race engineer Riccardo Adami an early favourite off the back of a few heated exchanges between the pair.

One commented: "Adami is getting canned, wonder who his new race engineer will be."

Another said: "Adami just fell to his knees in the Ferrari garage."

Just last week, Alpine team principal Oliver Oakes resigned from his position, before rookie driver Jack Doohan was replaced by Franco Colapinto, but that didn't stop some from predicting there could be more turmoil on the way for the struggling outfit.

"Another Alpine employee is getting the chop," was one response, as another said: "If the curse is fair, Flavio Briatore's gone."

Lewis Hamilton posted a mid-workout selfie on his Instagram story

Ferrari star cuts social media ties

Hamilton's post came just hours before he opted to conduct a shock cleanse of his social media profile, unfollowing everyone including the Ferrari F1 team account, his dog Roscoe, and team-mate Charles Leclerc.

The former Mercedes driver has endured a tough start to life at the Scuderia since making the blockbuster move in the off-season, failing to finish higher than fifth on any of his six race outings to date.

He currently sits seventh in the drivers' championship, one spot behind the man who replaced him at the Silver Arrows, rookie Kimi Antonelli.

The 40-year-old has often cut a dejected figure on race weekends as he struggles to find a solution to his disappointing form, with ex-F1 star Ralf Schumacher suggesting that he could soon quit the sport for good if he is unable to turn his fortunes around over the coming months.

Hamilton will be in action once again in Imola this weekend at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, as he looks to finally get his Ferrari career up and running in front of the passionate Italian fans.

