Lewis Hamilton teases ambitious career SWITCH as leadership role emerges

Lewis Hamilton has teased a potential leadership role in the future, after the seven-time Formula 1 world champion landed a new off-track role.

Hamilton has made the switch to Ferrari at the age of 40, with no signs of the Brit slowing down anytime soon in his pursuit of a record-breaking eighth world title, signing a multi-year deal with the legendary team.

Having ditched Mercedes, Hamilton is looking to extend his legacy in the sport as the most successful driver in its history, holding the most grand prix victories, pole positions and the joint-most world championship titles of all-time.

Alongside new team-mate Charles Leclerc, the 40-year-old is hoping to boost Ferrari back into contention for a world championship, something the team haven't achieved since 2008.

Lewis Hamilton has joined Ferrari for the 2025 season and beyond

Hamilton has plenty of off-track passions, including a flare for fashion

What is Hamilton's latest off-track role?

With the hype around his move to Ferrari further increasing his status as the biggest star in the sport, several brands have been making use of the social media marketing opportunities that his stunning transfer has brought.

Hamilton's off-track activities have recently increased, with it being reported that an investment in his passions away from F1 is a part of his mega-money Ferrari contract.

Now, Hamilton has been confirmed to be a global ambassador with multinational athletic apparel retailer Lululemon, with his new partnership announced in a stunning social media video that has received almost 500,000 likes on Instagram.

Following the news of his new role with the brand, Hamilton told GQ that he was looking to find an 'extra one per cent', and had looked to Lululemon to provide that next step for him.

The seven-time world champion went on to explain his dreams of becoming more involved in a creative director role one day, explaining that he is already hard at work trying to learn the skills necessary for a potential leadership role in the sector.

"I’m very much conscious of doing the groundwork," he told GQ. "If you look at the start of great designers out there, they’ve been grinding for years and years and years.

"I’m conscious that I couldn’t creative direct, I’m not at that point yet, but I’m using these as stepping stones. I’m really building up my experience - it’s like internships that I’m doing - and I hope that at some stage it provides me to a point where I’m like, 'OK, I’m ready now to truly lead and stand alone.'"

