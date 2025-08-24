Red Bull announce new driver signing

Red Bull F1 advisor Helmut Marko has been busy signing new talent to the energy drink giants illustrious junior programme.

During the current F1 summer break, the Austrian headed out to the Estoril Circuit in Portugal for a Red Bull driver search, in hope of uncovering some of the most promising talent in motorsport.

Young hopefuls such as Chiara Baettig tested out F3 and F4 cars in a bid to be signed to the Red Bull junior team, with the swiss racer chosen as just one of two new Red Bull juniors.

In an announcement via Red Bull's junior team Instagram, Baettig was introduced as the latest signing, in a post that read: "Welcome to the team, @chiarabaettig. Chiara is ready for the next chapter with the Red Bull Junior Team as she makes the jump from karting to F4 next season."

Baettig is just 15 years old and will make the full-time step up from karting next season with the backing of six-time F1 constructors' champions Red Bull after impressing in the Portuguese shootout.

Marko, Head of Red Bull Junior Driver Programme and Red Bull Motorsports Consultant, praised Baettig, saying: "This was Chiara’s first time in a Formula car, coming straight from karting, and her performance was very good. She was successful in karts and the speed she showed in the Formula car means we are looking forward to a very successful season."

F1 advisor Helmut Marko is always on the lookout to sign rising stars to Red Bull

Red Bull strengthen junior squad after test shootout

A handful of junior racers took part in the shootout format where current stars of the programme such as Arvid Lindblad attended alongside Marko.

Under the 82-year-old's watchful eye, the next two signings were confirmed, with Baettig joining the current roster of stars alongside Italian-Argentinian driver Mattia Colnaghi.

The 17-year-old only made the step up to cars last year and secured victory in Spanish F4 Championship in 2024 after delivering six race wins.

Colnaghi currently leads the Eurocup-3 standings by 12 points with three rounds left in the campaign and will make the step up to F3 with MP Motorsport in 2026.

Both of Red Bull's newest junior stars dream of one day making it to F1 and becoming world champion like former Red Bull junior Max Verstappen.

The four-time drivers' title holder is the most successful example of how the support of Marko and Red Bull can bolster a driver's career and chance of making it to F1, with current junior Lindblad tipped as the next big success to come out of the programme.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton and Vettel link-up raised as popular F1 return given fresh hope

READ MORE: George Russell accepts Mercedes F1 reality

READ MORE: Italian media claim Ferrari left with 'no choice' over Lewis Hamilton future

READ MORE: Ford set for Red Bull takeover

Related