Start of MotoGP season finale at Barcelona-Catalunya

WATCH: A flying MotoGP bike just hit a TV camera - no, seriously

Sheona Mountford
A MotoGP cameraman was involved in a shocking incident at the Hungarian Grand Prix this weekend after Pedro Acosta came off his bike during qualifying.

Acosta fell off his KTM and skidded across the gravel, as his bike cartwheeled into the barriers and into the path of MotoGP a MotoGP cameraman.

His bike then flipped up off the barriers and straight into the camera filming the action, with the cameraman, known as Joao, able to get out of the way just in time before he was hit.

MotoGP shared the clip of the incident on social media, reporting that the cameraman was okay but the footage terrifyingly showed just how close the bike was to Joao, completely filling the lens.

MotoGP share terrifying incident

Acosta was expected to challenge Ducati's Marc Marquez for pole position in Hungary, but the fall prevented him from fighting and the six-time champion instead claimed the top spot.

Unfortunately, Acosta's KTM was a write-off after the incident and he had to head back to the pits to grab a spare bike, only to achieve the seventh fastest time.

Marquez extended his winning streak to his 13th sprint victory of the season at Balaton Park, and now sits 152 points ahead of his nearest competitor — and brother — Alex Marquez, at the top of the standings.

Fabio Quartararo eliminated several contenders at the start of the race, triggering a crash that collected Enea Bastianini’s KTM and costing Marco Bezzecchi, alongside Acosta, who both had to take evasive action.

