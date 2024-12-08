F1 star set to AVOID FIA penalty despite official punishment ruling
A Formula 1 star is set to avoid an FIA penalty despite receiving an official punishment during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
The final race of the 2024 season did not disappoint, and provided thrilling action from beginning to end.
Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri couldn’t even make it past the first corner before they collided, in a terrible start to the Abu Dhabi GP.
The champion was subsequently awarded a 10-second time penalty for the incident, which was served during his pitstop.
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix sees multiple penalties awarded
Piastri was also awarded a penalty following his incident with Verstappen, however the Australian’s was for causing a collision with Franco Colapinto after he slipped down the order.
The incident forced Colapinto to retire in his final race with Williams, and it is unconfirmed whether the Argentine will return to the F1 grid.
Multiple other drivers also competed in their last F1 race, including Kevin Magnussen and Valtteri Bottas who failed to acquire a seat for 2025.
However, Bottas was dealt a penalty after an incident with Magnussen during the race where the pair collided, and the Finn retired in his last outing.
A penalty would usually be served during the race, but as a result of Bottas’ DNF the it was carried over into a future event.
The Sauber driver was awarded a five-place grid drop for the next race that he partakes in, alongside three extra penalty points which were applied to his Super Licence.
Bottas will not compete in the next race, which will be the 2025 Australian Grand Prix, and will therefore avoid serving the penalty, and perhaps never will should he not return to the F1 grid.
Instead, Gabriel Bortoleto and Nico Hulkenberg will drive for Sauber next season, whilst Bottas has been linked to a reserve driver role at Mercedes.
