Lewis Hamilton, Hungary GP, Ferrari, 2025, Generic

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton in Ferrari blunder as champion handed Baku penalty

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton in Ferrari blunder as champion handed Baku penalty

Dan Ripley
Lewis Hamilton, Hungary GP, Ferrari, 2025, Generic

Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton have once again been dealt a weekend to forget after scraping through to finish in the points at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

FIA announce PENALTY for F1 champion at Azerbaijan Grand Prix

An F1 champion has been handed an FIA penalty by the stewards at the 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen reveals cunning plan on how he can still WIN the F1 title

Max Verstappen has revealed how he can still pull off an incredible comeback to land an astonishing fifth Formula 1 world championship.

Are McLaren 'sabotaging Lando Norris'? F1 fans react after ANOTHER team blunder

F1 fans have hinted at a McLaren conspiracy on social media after Lando Norris endured yet another slow pit stop at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

F1 star secures astonishing Azerbaijan Grand Prix result despite being SICK

Max Verstappen may have been victorious in Baku but one F1 star truly shone at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday.

Ted Kravitz tangles with Max Verstappen's NAN after Baku win

Sky Sports F1 reporter Ted Kravitz had a surprising encounter with Max Verstappen's Nan after Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton F1 Fernando Alonso F1 News Today

