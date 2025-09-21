Ted Kravitz tangles with Max Verstappen's NAN after Baku win

Sky Sports F1 reporter Ted Kravitz had a surprising encounter with Max Verstappen's Nan after Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

This year's race in Baku favoured the Dutchman, with the reigning champion confirming somewhat of a resurgence in form with Red Bull.

The 27-year-old has now secured back-to-back race victories in the 2025 campaign, a feat that would have seemed inconsequential just last year, but is a positive now for Red Bull after a disappointing start to the season.

Verstappen seemed content to have stood on the top step of the podium once again, doing so this time in front of his own grandma who attended the race in Baku.

She was also spotted on Ted's Notebook after the race, with the F1 reporter telling the audience and Sky cameraman: "If you saw the lady who was extremely emotional- 'well done, hello, bye, bye' -next to Helmut Marko, that’s Jos’s, Mum, Max’s, grandma. So I'm glad that she was able to see her grandson win the race."

Grandma Verstappen walked straight past Kravitz as he delivered his awkward 'well done, hello, bye, bye' greeting, but the Ted's Notebook star did receive a wave when doing so.

Can Verstappen carry Red Bull momentum through to Singapore?

Verstappen's second race win in as many races coincided with a weekend to forget for McLaren, who failed to seal the constructors' and only picked up six points in the drivers' after Oscar Piastri crashed out on lap one and Lando Norris finished P7.

As a result of the result in Baku, whispers of Verstappen's potential to disrupt McLaren's one-two status in the drivers' championships have already begun.

But neither he nor his team are getting carried away.

After Sunday's race, Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies declared: "We take it race by race," whilst Verstappen noted that despite his recent results, a gap of 69 points was still major to championship leader Piastri.

With a weekend off to rest and reset, Verstappen will be looking to come back on top form in Singapore next month as he faces the challenge of battling both McLarens at a circuit where he has never won an F1 grand prix.

However, Baku isn't traditionally a strong track for the Dutchman and given the similarities of the street circuit elements, perhaps next time out he can make it three wins in a row and cement his status as the comeback king.

