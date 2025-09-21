close global

The FIA flag waves with an Azerbaijan background

F1 News Today: FIA issue disqualification verdict as two big names set to miss Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Matthew Hobkinson
Haas F1 star Esteban Ocon has been disqualified from qualifying at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Why is David Croft absent from Azerbaijan Grand Prix?

Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft confirmed his absence ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend and has been replaced in the booth by Harry Benjamin.

George Russell health update issued after Mercedes star's absence

An update on Mercedes F1 star George Russell's health has been given, after some key absences across the Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend.

Why is Martin Brundle absent from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix?

The championship battle between Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris is set for a resumption at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend, but F1 fans in the UK are set to see a change to their usual TV viewing.

How can McLaren win the F1 championship at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

After a truly dominant F1 season, McLaren can wrap up the constructors' championship this weekend at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

F1 Race Today: Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream
Azerbaijan Grand Prix

F1 Race Today: Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream

  • 48 minutes ago
F1 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix starting grid after star DISQUALIFIED in Baku
Azerbaijan Grand Prix

F1 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix starting grid after star DISQUALIFIED in Baku

  • 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: FIA issue disqualification verdict as two big names set to miss Azerbaijan Grand Prix
F1 Today

F1 News Today: FIA issue disqualification verdict as two big names set to miss Azerbaijan Grand Prix

  • 2 hours ago
Lando Norris breaks silence on new girlfriend
F1 News & Gossip

Lando Norris breaks silence on new girlfriend

  • Yesterday 22:42
F1 announce major decision over future of Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Latest F1 News

F1 announce major decision over future of Azerbaijan Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 21:57
F1 team request FIA race permission after star driver disqualified at Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Latest F1 News

F1 team request FIA race permission after star driver disqualified at Azerbaijan Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 20:47
F1 Standings

