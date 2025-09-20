Why is Martin Brundle absent from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix?
Why is Martin Brundle absent from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix?
The championship battle between Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris is set for a resumption at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend, but F1 fans in the UK are set to see a change to their usual TV viewing.
And that's because F1 legend Martin Brundle, well-renowned as Sky Sports F1's co-commentator alongside David Croft, will not be at the race weekend in Baku.
Brundle is known for his insightful comments on the track action, as well as his iconic gridwalk segment which is aired before the main race on Sunday and has been a feature on our screens since the 1997 British GP.
He will not be at the race this weekend, however, as part of Sky Sports F1's routine rotation of their pundits throughout the mammoth 24-race season. Croft is also missing this weekend, meaning commentating duties will fall to Harry Benjamin.
Alongside Benjamin, Anthony Davidson, Karun Chandhok, Bernie Collins and Ted Kravitz will lead the coverage of the competitive sessions, while Simon Lazenby, Rachel Brookes and Jamie Chadwick are also part of the team this weekend.
Will Martin Brundle be doing his gridwalk at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix?
Unfortunately, no he will not. Brundle's absence from the grid means that we will be starved of his humour and charm when meeting the various celebrity faces on the grid.
However, there will be some form of grid walk, with Collins and Chandhok normally taking up Brundle's duties when he's away, offering more of a technical insight into what teams are doing ahead of lights out.
Brundle is expected to be back for the Singapore GP in October, as Piastri and Norris' 2025 title battle enters its final third.
