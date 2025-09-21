Max Verstappen has revealed how he can still pull off an incredible comeback to land an astonishing fifth Formula 1 world championship.

The Dutchman secured back-to-back victories for the first time this season after dominating the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, having previously triumphed in Monza in the race prior.

To cap off an excellent weekend in Baku for the current world champion, title leader Oscar Piastri crashed out on the opening lap, while fellow title rival Lando Norris endured a poor race to only finish in seventh for McLaren.

It leaves Verstappen 69 points behind Piastri but with just seven races to go and still facing an uphill challenge to usurp the Australian.

However, the four-time champion hasn't given up hope of pulling off an astonishing standings turnaround - revealing how it can all still fall his way.

How can Verstappen still win the F1 title?

Verstappen told Sky Sports after the race: “Seven races to go and it’s still 69 points, it’s a lot.

“Basically, everything needs to go perfect from my side and then a bit of luck from their side I need as well. So it’s still very tough.”

Verstappen was left purring at the performance of his Red Bull that late in the season has seemed to gain a significant boost in pace.

After the race, Verstappen explained to James Hinchcliffe: "This weekend is incredible for us; last weekend was good too, of course. During the race, the car worked well on both compounds and we had free air. It was pretty straightforward, although it's never easy here. The car moves a lot here, but I'm very happy with this performance."

"In the race, you're always a bit more cautious, especially with tyre management. You also want the one-stopper to work. Moreover, the medium and hard compounds hadn't been used before this weekend. That all helped."

When asked if the RB21 is now a car that can win on any circuit, Verstappen replied: "It's difficult to say at this point. The last two race weekends have been good for us. Singapore will be a completely different challenge, due to the high downforce."

