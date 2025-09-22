Christian Horner's EYE-WATERING Red Bull F1 payoff revealed

Christian Horner’s Red Bull F1 payoff has been revealed as an eye-watering sum, following an official exit announcement from the team.

The 51-year-old was axed in July, coinciding with growing concerns over Red Bull’s performance as champion Max Verstappen slipped further out of championship contention.

It was announced after Silverstone that Horner had been relieved of his operational duties as team principal, and replaced by Racing Bulls chief Laurent Mekies.

Since his departure, Horner and Red Bull have negotiated the terms of his exit, and in August, his role as director of Red Bull Powertrains and Red Bull Technologies Ltd was officially terminated.

Now, Red Bull and Oliver Mintzlaff have released an official statement confirming Horner’s full departure from the team, alongside reports of the cost of his exit deal.

Horner Red Bull F1 exit deal confirmed

A statement from Red Bull on Monday, September 22 read: “Oracle Red Bull Racing announces today that Team Principal and CEO Christian Horner will leave the team.”

According to The Times, Horner has been in settlement talks in the weeks after his exit, and they believe Red Bull will pay the former team principal £80million - although reports differ on this amount, the payoff is in the multi-millions.

Alongside his Red Bull settlement, the report hints that Horner will return to the F1 paddock, with a period of gardening leave negotiated which allows the Brit to return in the first half of the 2026 season.

The report also revealed that Horner could have received a much larger pay-out, but it would have led to a longer period of gardening leave.

While the avenue of Horner’s F1 return has not been disclosed, the 51-year-old has been touted as a potential Alpine team boss.

Horner will likely settle on a role which gives him some degree of ownership at a team, something he was not given at Red Bull.

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton in Ferrari blunder as FIA confirm Baku penalty

READ MORE: Red Bull confirm sacking of F1 team boss in bombshell statement

READ MORE: FIA summon George Russell for 'doping test' after Baku drama

F1 RESULTS: Verstappen THRASHES McLaren as title race takes huge twist at Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Related