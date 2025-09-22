Mercedes F1 star George Russell appeared to have been summoned by the FIA to complete a 'doping test' after the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The 27-year-old had been absent from media duties prior to the race weekend in Baku, after his team revealed that he had been feeling unwell on Thursday.

But despite what was later revealed to be a respiratory infection for Russell, the Silver Arrows star still managed to pilot his W16 to P2 on Sunday.

After joining Williams driver Carlos Sainz and reigning champion Max Verstappen on the Azerbaijan GP podium, Russell could be seen being swiftly escorted through the paddock by a Mercedes team member.

As the Brit strutted through the paddock still in his race suit, it caught the eye of Sky F1 reporter Ted Kravitz, who pointed out during his popular notebook show that this sighting likely meant Russell had been summoned for a mandatory FIA doping test.

Speaking on Sunday's edition of Ted's Notebook, Kravitz said: "You would only go down here in your race suit if you've been called for a doping test."

"You wouldn't be going straight back in your race suit to the hotel if you were staying in that hotel. So I assume he's going for a... Yes he is. He's going for a mandatory FIA doping test, which we will not follow him into because it means that he's going to go for a little wee."

What is a mandatory FIA doping test?

The FIA have the right to request testing for banned substances from any of the drivers on the grid, with drugs such as those which could enhance performance against regulations.

All FIA-sanctioned racing series, including F1, fall under the World Anti-Doping Agency's regulations (WADA) with competitive athletes across the globe frequently tested.

Any F1 driver can be called for a drug test at any time with no advance notice by any doping organisation, including the FIA, or external organisations such as WADA and the National Anti-Doping Organisation (NADO).

For example, reigning champion Max Verstappen was recently caught off guard at the Italian GP when a drug test was requested after he claimed pole position, though the test did not impact any of the Dutchman's results in Monza.

No F1 driver has ever been found to have breached the FIA's anti-doping regulations whilst competing in the sport.

