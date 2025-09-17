Max Verstappen enjoyed a standout weekend at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza, clinching pole position and taking a commanding victory on Sunday, all while being cheered on by his girlfriend, Kelly Piquet.

However, Saturday brought an unexpected off-track hiccup when a routine post-qualifying doping check nearly derailed his momentum.

The Dutch driver dazzled throughout the weekend. After battling Lando Norris at the start, he eventually pulled away to finish almost nineteen seconds ahead of both Norris and McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri.

This marked his most dominant win of the season and once again confirmed his prowess on the track.

Verstappen’s unusual delay at Monza

In a recent podcast by De Telegraaf, F1 journalist Erik van Haren explained that Verstappen struggled to pass doping tests during the most recent F1 race weekend.

"Max also had to pee after his pole position [in Monza] [for the doping test], but he had already urinated just before qualifying. His trainer was there with a huge bottle of water. I understand it took him almost an hour and a half to pee."

'It was the only moment he was slow that weekend'

Van Haren continued, “Kelly [Piquet], his girlfriend, was at the race. Maybe they wanted to go out for dinner, but the team meeting didn't start until around 8pm, because it all took so long. That was actually the only time he didn't have any speed!"

Looking ahead, Verstappen is hoping for a smoother experience at the weekend’s race in Azerbaijan, as he looks to hang on to slim hopes of retaining his F1 world championship.

