An immediate replacement for Kimi Antonelli at Mercedes has been proposed amid the rookie's difficult first full season in F1.

Since Antonelli claimed a sensational podium at the Canadian Grand Prix back in May, things have gone rapidly downhill.

The 19-year-old has only picked up three points in the last six races - courtesy of P9 and P10 finishes at Monza and Budapest respectively.

Filling Lewis Hamilton's shoes at Mercedes was always going to be an impossible act to follow, and Antonelli's age combined with inexperience meant that nobody was expecting miracles this year.

However, with Antonelli 128 points adrift of his team-mate George Russell in equal machinery, questions have been asked as to whether or not the Italian has what it takes to make it in F1.

One of those questioning this is Ralf Schumacher, who spoke to the Formel 1 YouTube channel as to who Mercedes should sign if they did not keep Antonelli next season.

Kimi Antonelli at risk of Mercedes axe?

“Well, a rookie for Mercedes is fine anyway, let’s say now in the season where they were and in this development phase, you can do that," he said.

“But I agree with you, there’s nobody big on the market at the moment where you’d say, I absolutely have to have him now, most of them are all sorted.

“And obviously, Toto Wolff doesn’t think much of Bottas, otherwise he would have kept him. You have to say that, sorry about that.

“So it’s difficult. Yes, the George Russell issue is a bit surprising, but maybe there’ll be a twist at some point, the punchline as to why they’re waiting so long, because I think Mercedes must be happy to have him by now, but there’s no alternative.

“So, they have to see it through for another year, and then they’ll have to see how things go."

There was though one name that Schumacher suggested could be ready to parachute in at a moment's notice - Williams star Carlos Sainz.

“I think Carlos Sainz would be available at any time," he added. "I mean, there seem to be some clauses, I don’t know exactly, at least that’s what you hear.

"He would certainly be the first person that comes to mind.”

