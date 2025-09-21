Max Verstappen may have been victorious in Baku but one F1 star truly shone at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday.

While Verstappen achieved his second race win in a row and Carlos Sainz stepped on the podium for the first time for Williams, George Russell produced an incredible drive to finish second in Baku.

His podium finish was all the more impressive considering Russell suffered from a respiratory infection throughout the weekend, sitting out media sessions on Thursday and sounding incredibly unwell in subsequent interviews.

Nevertheless, Russell managed to extend his stint and overcut both Kimi Antonelli and Carlos Sainz to claim second place, in his first podium appearance since Budapest.

Russell reflects on rough Baku weekend

Speaking to Sky Sports’ Ted Kravitz, Toto Wolff revealed that the Mercedes team had third driver Valtteri Bottas on standby in case he needed to jump in the car and replace Russell this weekend.

Russell later admitted how rough the weekend had been when he spoke to the media after the Azerbaijan GP, and also took the opportunity to congratulate his former team, Williams, on their best result over a full grand prix distance since 2017.

"Firstly, congrats to Carlos and Williams. Amazing result for them, I think for us, really happy to be back on the podium,” Russell said.

"It's been a bit of a rough weekend for me personally, but the car was great. Kimi in P4 as well, so happy with that."

"I was pretty glad when I saw the chequered flag, to be honest. I was fortunate, I felt much better today than I felt on Friday and Saturday.

"So yeah, looking forward to a bit of rest now. But as I said, just happy with the result and for us as a team trying to beat Ferrari in the constructors'. It was a good step towards that, absolutely."

