The FIA have released a statement that confirmed the outcome of a disqualification verdict for Max Verstappen after he was subjected to several F1 inspections both before and after the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

On Sunday, Verstappen led from lights out to the chequered flag, in a performance reminiscent of his dominant 2023 season and claimed his second consecutive win after Monza.

The champion remains mathematically in championship contention, now 69 points behind championship leader Oscar Piastri, although a fifth world title for Verstappen is still a monumental feat to achieve in the remaining seven races.

And following the Azerbaijan GP, the FIA announced that Verstappen was involved in several inspections, alongside multiple other drivers on the F1 grid.

Prior to the grand prix, the size of Verstappen's rear wing gurney was checked, and the temperature of the LHS and RHS front and rear tyre was also inspected on his RB21.

Thankfully, Verstappen, and the other drivers selected passed these inspections and were found to be in conformity with the technical regulations.

The plank and skid wear was also checked on Verstappen's car, along with the vehicles of Carlos Sainz, George Russell, Charles Leclerc and Liam Lawson, with disqualifications previously imposed on competitors who had exceeded the limit of wear.

Having passed the checks, Verstappen's Sunday's final race result remains unchanged.

Verstappen in FIA plank and skid wear inspection

At the Chinese GP earlier this year, Lewis Hamilton was disqualified after the skid block underneath his Ferrari showed excessive wear below the minimum thickness of 9mm.

Verstappen, Sainz, Russell, Leclerc and Lawson all passed inspection from the Azerbaijan GP however, and their respective finishes remain intact.

After the race in Baku, Verstappen’s RB21 was also weighed, but again was found to be in conformance with the regulations, and the champion avoided disqualification.

In the past, the likes of Russell and Leclerc have been disqualified for being below the minimum weight limit, with the Ferrari star also stripped of his result in China after his car was found to be 1kg below the minimum of 800kg.

Russell was also deprived of his 2024 Belgian GP victory after his Mercedes was found to be 1.5 kg below the minimum weight limit, and he was disqualified.

Verstappen thus leaves Baku having passed all inspections, with his fourth grand prix victory of the season and his 67th career win.

