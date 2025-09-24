Following last weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Christian Horner officially departed Red Bull, and his exit has left one F1 champion prompting the Brit to move on.

Horner was immediately removed from his daily duties as team principal back in July, but over the past couple of months, he has been preparing to agree on a suitable settlement.

That eye-watering deal was then announced after the race in Baku, where a win for Max Verstappen ironically kick started talks about a potential comeback for Red Bull under Horner's replacement, Laurent Mekies.

As news of Horner's payoff spread, so did the concept of a potential return, with it being widely reported that his gardening leave agreement could see him return to the paddock as early as the first half of 2026.

Villeneuve favours Horner return

A return as early as 2026 would definitely shake up the paddock and could prove controversial, but if Flavio Briatore can come back after a lifetime ban, so can Horner.

One man in favour of Horner moving on from Red Bull is 1997 champion Jacques Villeneuve, who is also known for his stints as an outspoken pundit with Sky F1.

Speaking to OLBG, after the news of Horner's exit, Villeneuve assessed the ex-boss' situation now that he is free of his former team.

“It is a big severance package. The good thing is that both parties are now free and don’t have any liabilities and can move on. That is a very good thing," the Canadian racer declared.

"Horner was a huge asset for Red Bull for many years, and he would be a great asset for any of the top teams. He is a proven winner. I’d be very curious to find out where he went next and in what capacity.”

Having been Red Bull's team principal and CEO for two decades, Horner has certainly proved himself as a worthy addition to any team, but his options do look a little thin.

Both Red Bull and Racing Bulls are obviously off the cards and as 2026 welcomes a fresh start with new regulations, he may not fit into another team's plan.

Alpine have been floated as a potential future destination once he is allowed to shop around the paddock for the best role, but only time will tell if Horner will return to F1.