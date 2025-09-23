Christian Horner’s return to the paddock has been teased after an official statement was released by an F1 team following the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Horner was relieved of his operational duties as Red Bull team principal in July, and since then the 51-year-old has been negotiating the terms of his exit with the brand.

In a statement released on Monday, September 22, Red Bull officially announced that Horner’s employment with the team had been terminated, with CEO Oliver Mintzlaff sharing his parting words with the Brit.

"We would like to thank Christian for his exceptional work over the last 20 years,” he said.

“With his tireless commitment, experience, expertise and innovative thinking, he has been instrumental in establishing Red Bull Racing as one of the most successful and attractive teams in Formula 1. Thank you for everything, Christian, and you will forever remain an important part of our team history."

Alongside Red Bull’s official statement, The Times reported the details of Horner’s exit deal, including a multi-million pay-out for the former team principal and the prospect of an F1 return.

Can Horner return to F1?

Fundamental to Horner’s exit deal was an agreement on how long the Brit will have to serve gardening leave for - a period of time where an F1 team member is unable to join a new team, to avoid transferring intel from their previous employers to rivals.

The report from The Times suggested Horner may be allowed to return to F1 as early as the first half of the 2026 season, with the chances of a comeback described as 'likely'.

Horner was replaced by Laurent Mekies at Red Bull immediately after the British GP, and initially there was concern that F1 teams increasingly favour a team principal with a technical focus rather than the all-encompassing figureheads such as Horner.

However, rivals Alpine have emerged as a likely contender for the 51-year old’s signature, with the team currently lacking a team principal.

Executive advisor Flavio Briatore fulfilled the functions of team boss after Oliver Oakes’ departure back in May, and in July, Steve Nielsen signed as their managing director.

Though Nielsen now oversees the day-to-day running of the team, he has not officially taken up the role of team principal, meaning the spot could still technically be up for grabs at the Enstone-based outfit.

However, in their recent report, The Times added that if Horner were to make a return to F1 it would have to include some level of ownership with the team, which he was not given at Red Bull, in order to avoid a similar sacking further down the line.

When quizzed about Horner potentially joining Alpine during a press conference in Zandvoort last month, Briatore said rather cryptically: “Christian is not in Formula 1 in this moment anymore.

“I hope he comes back soon. But for the moment, he’s not in the picture of the team.”