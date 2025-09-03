F1 team chief hopes for Christian Horner return after Alpine links

A F1 chief has revealed that they hope Christian Horner will return to the sport after his Red Bull exit in July.

In a dramatic turn of events, the 51-year-old was sacked from the team after 20 years and replaced by Laurent Mekies, as Red Bull became increasingly uncompetitive on track.

Despite the abrupt end to his career at the team, Horner leaves behind an impressive legacy which includes eight drivers’ titles for Red Bull.

Horner’s experience in F1 would make him a valuable asset to a rival team, with Alpine named as a potential destination for the now unemployed team boss.

Not only would the struggling team be the perfect location to build the squad in his own image, but paddock ally Flavio Briatore is also the executive advisor to Alpine.

Speaking during Friday’s team principal press conference at the Dutch Grand Prix however, Briatore ruled out a return with Alpine for Horner, although remained hopeful he would return to F1.

“Christian is not in Formula 1 in this moment anymore,” Briatore said.

“I hope he comes back soon. But for the moment, he’s not in the picture of the team.”

Briatore rules out Alpine comeback for Horner

Since his Red Bull axe, Horner has not publicly expressed an intention to return to F1, and has instead been enjoying a break with his family and his stable of horses.

Not only was Horner rumoured to link up with Briatore at Alpine, but so too was former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone, with this speculation raised to Toto Wolff during the team principal’s press conference.

When asked what it would mean to come up against Horner, Briatore and Ecclestone in F1, Wolff described it as an ‘exciting project’ and the ‘mafia reunited’.

Briatore could not resist a joke when this question was posed however, and responded: “The sharks. The shark mafia.”

