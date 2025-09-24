Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has revealed how the team are taking action to assist with Yuki Tsunoda's performance in F1.

Since being handed the promotion to race alongside Max Verstappen at the main team, Tsunoda has failed to keep up with the reigning champion's pace, but a move from Red Bull may have changed that.

After months of disappointing Q1 exits and point-less grands prix, Tsunoda secured his best result since joining Red Bull at last weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Across the weekend in Baku where Verstappen shone, Laurent Mekies' team were finally dealt a result where they could celebrate both drivers, with Tsunoda crossing the line in P6.

Red Bull adapt to Tsunoda

After the 17th round of the championship, Marko was asked by Sky Germany how he felt about Tsunoda's best performance so far, with the Austrian putting the result down to a meeting that took place after the Italian GP.

"We sat down together after the race in Monza," Marko revealed.

"During that race, Tsunoda was sometimes a second slower than Max. We then decided on a different approach. Simply put, because he doesn't have the same experience as Max, you have to coach him more."

Despite the disparity between the experience in Red Bull's driver duo, it seems the Milton Keynes-based squad have finally listened to Tsunoda, with Marko adding that the car was tuned to the Japanese racer's wishes.

"You have to give him comparisons, such as: what does Max do in that corner, where does he brake, with how much force, that kind of thing. In addition, we have tailored the car more to his wishes, so that it doesn't react so critically."

This change to Tsunoda's RB21 not only seemed to work in his favour in Baku but it also came at an ideal time too.

The 25-year-old has seven races left in the season to prove he deserves a seat not just at Red Bull, but in the sport as a whole, with the Racing Bulls lineup over Liam Lawson and Isack Hadjar continuing to impress.

