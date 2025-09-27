Lewis Hamilton has revealed that he has had to pull out of a Ferrari event due to concerns surrounding the health of his beloved dog Roscoe.

Earlier this week, Hamilton shared pictures of his pet bulldog, with the seven-time F1 champion revealing that Roscoe had contracted pneumonia which had led to heart issues.

Hamilton urged his fans to pray for the 12-year-old pooch who is now in a coma, later confirming that he would be staying by Roscoe's side, rather than going to a Ferrari fashion event in Milan.

Taking to his Instagram story, Hamilton issued an update on his absence: "I was supposed to be in Milan for the Ferrari fashion show tomorrow and was really excited about it," Hamilton's statement read.

"But as you know, I need to be with Roscoe right now. I'll be watching the show on @ferraristyle and want to send my love and support to Rocco and the whole team."

Hamilton and Roscoe's friendship

Like his owner, Roscoe adopts a plant-based diet, and F1 fans have become accustomed to seeing the pair together in the paddock during race weekends.

However, Roscoe has unfortunately had health issues throughout 2025. The bulldog contracted pneumonia earlier this year, but thankfully was well enough to attend Hamilton's home race at Silverstone, the only race that the bulldog has attended during the 2025 season.

It meant that he could meet Charles Leclerc's dog Leo in the paddock for the first time, with Ferrari sharing some adorable footage of the puppy with the older bulldog.

Hamilton has long admitted that he is appreciating every moment that he spends with Roscoe because of his health issues, and was over the moon that he was able to spend some time with him in Ferrari red following Hamilton's team switch earlier this year.

