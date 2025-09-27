Lewis Hamilton confirms Ferrari absence after 'scary' Roscoe health announcement
Lewis Hamilton confirms Ferrari absence after 'scary' Roscoe health announcement
Lewis Hamilton has revealed that he has had to pull out of a Ferrari event due to concerns surrounding the health of his beloved dog Roscoe.
Earlier this week, Hamilton shared pictures of his pet bulldog, with the seven-time F1 champion revealing that Roscoe had contracted pneumonia which had led to heart issues.
Hamilton urged his fans to pray for the 12-year-old pooch who is now in a coma, later confirming that he would be staying by Roscoe's side, rather than going to a Ferrari fashion event in Milan.
Taking to his Instagram story, Hamilton issued an update on his absence: "I was supposed to be in Milan for the Ferrari fashion show tomorrow and was really excited about it," Hamilton's statement read.
"But as you know, I need to be with Roscoe right now. I'll be watching the show on @ferraristyle and want to send my love and support to Rocco and the whole team."
Hamilton and Roscoe's friendship
Like his owner, Roscoe adopts a plant-based diet, and F1 fans have become accustomed to seeing the pair together in the paddock during race weekends.
However, Roscoe has unfortunately had health issues throughout 2025. The bulldog contracted pneumonia earlier this year, but thankfully was well enough to attend Hamilton's home race at Silverstone, the only race that the bulldog has attended during the 2025 season.
It meant that he could meet Charles Leclerc's dog Leo in the paddock for the first time, with Ferrari sharing some adorable footage of the puppy with the older bulldog.
Hamilton has long admitted that he is appreciating every moment that he spends with Roscoe because of his health issues, and was over the moon that he was able to spend some time with him in Ferrari red following Hamilton's team switch earlier this year.
READ MORE: F1 drivers age: How old are Lewis Hamilton, Verstappen, Norris and co?
F1 HEADLINES: Max Verstappen in shock Ferrari outing as team ‘mess up’ driver signing
READ MORE: F1 champion tells Christian Horner to 'move on' after Red Bull deal agreed
READ MORE: Ferrari relegated after Lewis Hamilton slip-up at Azerbaijan GP
Related
Latest News
'Crazy' McLaren behaviour prompts F1 'wake-up call'
- 13 minutes ago
Max Verstappen SCHOOLS rivals with dominant Nurburgring victory
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen in shock Ferrari outing as team ‘mess up’ driver signing
- 2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton confirms Ferrari absence after 'scary' Roscoe health announcement
- 3 hours ago
Max Verstappen STUNS with 'unusual' Ferrari drive
- Today 14:04
Christian Horner comeback posed with F1 team in crisis
- Today 12:56
Most read
Max Verstappen absence confirmed for next race
- 14 september
FIA statement confirms disqualification verdict for Max Verstappen after Azerbaijan GP victory
- 22 september
FIA announce Max Verstappen inspection as samples taken after Italian GP victory
- 10 september
Verstappen caught short by doping control checks after facing huge delay
- 17 september
FIA announce PENALTY for F1 champion at Azerbaijan Grand Prix
- 21 september
F1 News Today: Double driver replacement confirmed as legend to miss Azerbaijan Grand Prix
- 17 september