F1 News Today: Max Verstappen pictured in Ferrari drive as team 'mess up' driver signing

Four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen has been testing at the Nurburgring ready for his GT3 debut later this weekend.

F1 chief 'completely messed up' champion driver signing

An F1 chief has been criticised for messing up the signing of a champion, in an assessment of the current driver market.

Hamilton shares heartbreaking pictures in Roscoe health update

F1 legend Lewis Hamilton has taken to Instagram to share a heartbreaking update over the health of his dog, Roscoe.

New F1 grand prix divides as huge protests launched

A new F1 grand prix has created division, already boasting sell-out tickets but also triggering huge protests.

Toto Wolff blamed for Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari misery

Toto Wolff, and the habits Lewis Hamilton learnt at Mercedes, have been blamed for the F1 champion’s Ferrari misery.

