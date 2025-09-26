New F1 grand prix divides as huge protests launched

A new F1 grand prix has created division, already boasting sell-out tickets but also triggering huge protests.

F1 will race in Spain twice in 2026, with the customary race taking place at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya from June 12-14. Yet, F1's showcase event will be the brand new Madrid street circuit, after it was awarded the status of the official Spanish Grand Prix.

The all-new race will take place at the Madring, a street circuit around the IFEMA Exhibition Centre in the Barajas district of the city, which features a 5.474 km layout.

However, the new street track has already received strong opposition from local group Plataforma Stop F1 Madrid, who have assembled at various rallies to protest the grand prix.

Their main grievances include the destruction of green spaces, where they claim over 700 trees have disappeared due to construction of the circuit.

They claim on their website that ‘the circuit will generate noise levels far exceeding the legally permitted limits, and will also be a major source of air pollutants.’

Stop F1 Madrid also argues that the circuit will take five months of construction each year, which will cause disruption to public transport, mobility problems and congestion. They also argue that because the track will be on the calendar for 10 years, it will impact residents in the long term.

The protest gained traction on social media after footage emerged of a demonstration at Puerta del Sol in the city. Here, the crowd protested against their neighbourhood becoming a F1 circuit, and displayed ‘Stop F1 Madrid’ banners.

This is not the first time a local community have mobilised against the construction of a street circuit, with Melbourne residents protesting the race at Albert Park with regular demonstrations in the 1990s.

While environmental concerns are at the heart of Stop F1 Madrid's protest, the aim of Madring promoters is to become one of the most sustainable events on the F1 calendar.

Already, the circuit have prioritised accessible public transportation to the event, zero-emission maintenance vehicles and parking for electric vehicles and bicycles, all to reduce the event's impact on the environment.

F1 2026 Madrid Grand Prix proves popular with fans

The 2026 Madrid Grand Prix may also benefit local residents, with a study by Deloitte projecting a boost to the local economy.

Madrid is expected to generate €450 million (£392million) in annual revenue and create more than 8,200 direct and indirect jobs.

Furthermore, it is projected to attract over 85,000 tourists each year, with the race featuring on the F1 calendar until 2035.

Ticket sales prove how popular the event is, with several grandstands and general admission already sold out within a day (tickets went on sale September 23, with presale on September 22).

The Pelouse general admission section has sold out over the entire three days of competition, with the original tickets priced at €295 (£257).

For context, three days of general admission at Silverstone costs £369 in 2026, with Madring promoters clearly keen to make the event affordable in some areas.

Grandstands three, four and five in the Alta Velocidad section of the circuit have also sold out after a day of being on sale, with a Bronze three day package priced at €544 (£475).

A whole grandstand section has sold out on the start/finish straight, which was priced at €1,145 (£999.990) for the entire weekend, highlighting the level of interest in the upcoming Madrid GP.

