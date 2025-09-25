F1 News Today: Max Verstappen ‘loyalty’ verdict issued as shock Mercedes transfer addressed
Four-time champion Max Verstappen has been handed an F1 loyalty verdict in talks of a move away from the team.
F1 star issues update on shock Mercedes transfer
An F1 star has provided an update on his future, following rumours that he may be set for a switch to Mercedes.
Lewis Hamilton 'happier' after accepting Ferrari reality
There's no doubt that F1 legend Lewis Hamilton has been in better spirits since the summer break, and Martin Brundle thinks he knows why.
Daniel Ricciardo named as Red Bull ‘mentor’
Ex-F1 star Daniel Ricciardo has been named as a Red Bull mentor one year on from his exit from the sport.
Yuki Tsunoda handed shock update over Red Bull future
Yuki Tsunoda has been handed a shock update over his Red Bull F1 future after a solid result for the team at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
