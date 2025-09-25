close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
Composite image of a happy Verstappen with Red Bull and Mercedes logos behind him

F1 News Today: Max Verstappen ‘loyalty’ verdict issued as shock Mercedes transfer addressed

F1 News Today: Max Verstappen ‘loyalty’ verdict issued as shock Mercedes transfer addressed

Kerry Violet
Composite image of a happy Verstappen with Red Bull and Mercedes logos behind him

Four-time champion Max Verstappen has been handed an F1 loyalty verdict in talks of a move away from the team.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 star issues update on shock Mercedes transfer

Related image
Related image

An F1 star has provided an update on his future, following rumours that he may be set for a switch to Mercedes.

➡️ READ MORE

Lewis Hamilton 'happier' after accepting Ferrari reality

Related image
Related image

There's no doubt that F1 legend Lewis Hamilton has been in better spirits since the summer break, and Martin Brundle thinks he knows why.

➡️ READ MORE

Daniel Ricciardo named as Red Bull ‘mentor’

Related image
Related image

Ex-F1 star Daniel Ricciardo has been named as a Red Bull mentor one year on from his exit from the sport.

➡️ READ MORE

Yuki Tsunoda handed shock update over Red Bull future

Related image
Related image

Yuki Tsunoda has been handed a shock update over his Red Bull F1 future after a solid result for the team at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Mercedes F1 News Today

Latest News

F1 News Today: Max Verstappen ‘loyalty’ verdict issued as shock Mercedes transfer addressed
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Max Verstappen ‘loyalty’ verdict issued as shock Mercedes transfer addressed

  • 1 hour ago
F1 boss issues emotional statement as team summoned to HQ
Latest F1 News

F1 boss issues emotional statement as team summoned to HQ

  • Yesterday 22:57
Daniel Ricciardo named as Red Bull ‘mentor’
Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo named as Red Bull ‘mentor’

  • Yesterday 21:56
F1 News Today: Christian Horner ready for F1 return as star drops Aston Martin bombshell
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Christian Horner ready for F1 return as star drops Aston Martin bombshell

  • Yesterday 21:19
Max Verstappen 'loyalty' verdict issued as Red Bull move broached
F1 News & Gossip

Max Verstappen 'loyalty' verdict issued as Red Bull move broached

  • Yesterday 20:54
Lewis Hamilton 'happier' after accepting Ferrari reality
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton 'happier' after accepting Ferrari reality

  • Yesterday 19:57
More news

Most read

FIA confirm Red Bull star stripped of victory at Italian Grand Prix
400.000+ views

FIA confirm Red Bull star stripped of victory at Italian Grand Prix

  • 6 september
 Max Verstappen absence confirmed for next race
200.000+ views

Max Verstappen absence confirmed for next race

  • 14 september
 FIA statement confirms disqualification verdict for Max Verstappen after Azerbaijan GP victory
150.000+ views

FIA statement confirms disqualification verdict for Max Verstappen after Azerbaijan GP victory

  • 22 september
 Lewis Hamilton hit with FIA penalty after Italian Grand Prix woe
100.000+ views

Lewis Hamilton hit with FIA penalty after Italian Grand Prix woe

  • 6 september
 FIA announce Max Verstappen inspection as samples taken after Italian GP victory
75.000+ views

FIA announce Max Verstappen inspection as samples taken after Italian GP victory

  • 10 september
 Verstappen caught short by doping control checks after facing huge delay
50.000+ views

Verstappen caught short by doping control checks after facing huge delay

  • 17 september

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x