F1 star issues update on shock Mercedes transfer

An F1 star has provided an update on his future, following rumours that he may be set for a switch to Mercedes.

Carlos Sainz joined Williams on a long-term deal last season, having been displaced by Lewis Hamilton's shock move to Ferrari.

Prior to signing the contract, Sainz was linked with a move to Mercedes in a straight swap with Hamilton, but the Brackley-based outfit opted to go with teenage rookie Kimi Antonelli instead, as they looked to build for the future.

It left Sainz with minimal options for a seat with a race-winning outfit, and he instead went to Williams, who he secured a podium with at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix last time out.

It was Sainz's first podium finish since leaving Ferrari, and was Williams' first in a full-length race since the 2017 Azerbaijan GP.

Sainz also beat Antonelli to claim the podium in Baku, with the Mercedes youngster achieving his best result since the Canadian GP with a fourth-place finish. That ended a run of just three points-scoring race weekends in 10 events, as the 19-year-old's position within the team has begun to be called into question.

Antonelli is currently without a contract for next season, although team principal Toto Wolff has revealed that it's only a matter of time before both he and George Russell are signed up for 2026.

However, the lack of an official contract thus far has led to rumours that Mercedes could be considering lending Antonelli out to Williams with whom they share a good relationship, with Sainz heading the other way for 2026.

During the Azerbaijan GP, though, Sainz rubbished these rumours, telling Sky Italia: "I know I have a contract with Williams and Toto hasn’t called me or James.

"It’s just rumours, I don’t listen to them. I’m focused on this project. Honestly, I think I am in the right place at the right time.

"This year has been really hard for me because I’ve been really quick on track, many good qualifyings, but in the race, something always goes wrong. It shows you that the speed has always been there and we’re only missing putting good results together."

Sainz banishes 2025 curse

Before Sunday's result, Sainz was without a top-seven grand prix finish all-season long, despite his team-mate Alex Albon having achieved seven across the first 16 grands prix.

Albon is all the way up in eighth in the drivers' championship with 70 points, while until Baku, Sainz had just 16 points to his name.

His podium at the Azerbaijan GP may just prove to be the turning point in his Williams career, however, almost equalling his points tally for the season in one weekend, after converting a brilliant qualifying into a podium.

In 2026, new regulations are set to provide opportunities for teams like Williams who find themselves in the midfield, though the squad are well on their way to cementing fifth in the constructors' championship this year which would set Albon and Sainz up beautifully for the new era next season.

