F1 team pip Mercedes to secure stunning driver return

A rival F1 team have beaten Mercedes to secure a stunning driver return after the Brackley-based outfit promised them their comeback drive.

Haas announced that former driver Romain Grosjean, will return to a F1 car for the first time since his crash at the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix.

The Frenchman will get behind the wheel of the 2023 Haas for a test at Mugello on Friday as part of their Testing of Previous Cars (TPC) program, with the American team beating Mercedes to the punch.

Grosjean was originally promised a F1 test by Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, with the two parties preparing just about everything – with the driver even posing in a Mercedes racesuit in 2021 – but the test never materialised.

However, Grosjean clarified the delay was on his side, and explained on the F1 Nation podcast: ''I'm gonna be honest, it's on my side. It's my fault. I just haven't found the time recently to.

“To do that and to plan it properly. I think we had everything set up in 2021, but, you know, Covid didn't really help.''

Grosjean returns to F1 machinery with Haas

The former Haas driver boasts 179 starts from 2009 until 2020, where he collected 10 podiums in total and raced for Renault, Lotus and Haas.

Grosjean last competed in F1 at the 2020 Bahrain GP, where he suffered a terrifying incident when his Haas burst into flames after a crash.

The impact measured 67G incident and left him with extensive burns on both hands, but thankfully Grosjean managed to escape the wreckage.

While the race would be his last in F1, Grosjean then completed a switch across the pond to IndyCar, where he enjoyed six podiums and three pole positions, before leaving the series at the end of 2024.

The 39-year-old will reunite with Haas team principal, and his former race engineer at Lotus, Ayao Komatsu, who said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be welcoming Romain Grosjean back into a Formula 1 car for the first time in five years but especially proud he’s returning in one of our cars – it’s only fitting.

“Romain and I have worked together throughout his entire Formula 1 career so this test at Mugello is of particular significance to us both.”

“It should be a fun day and knowing Romain as I do, I know he’ll want to give it his all as usual – I’d expect nothing less, not least as we’ve talked about making this happen for a long time now.”

Grosjean also celebrated his return to F1 machinery, and even unveiled a special detail about his helmet, which was designed by his children.

“I’m incredibly grateful to Gene Haas and to Ayao Komatsu for inviting me to participate in the TPC at Mugello,” he said.

“To say I’m excited to get back behind the wheel of a Formula 1 car would naturally be an understatement. I really can’t believe it’s been almost five years, but to come back and have this outing with my old team is truly something special.

“I’m excited to see everyone, I’m sure we’ll spend a bit of time reminiscing about the old days, but I’m also keen to be of use regarding the trackside agenda with the VF-23 – it’s great the team now has the TPC program as part of its on-going development.

“Finally, my kids had designed my helmet for what was meant to be my final Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi back in 2020 – I’m at last going to be able to give it a go in a Formula 1 car on Friday.”

