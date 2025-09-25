Axed F1 boss Christian Horner could lose nearly half of his Red Bull payout after the team announced the official termination of his contract.

Horner was relieved of his operational duties at Red Bull in July, and since then has been negotiating the terms of his settlement, with the Brit originally contracted with the team until 2030.

Red Bull announced Horner’s official exit from the team on Monday, with a reports then circulating that he received a payout of £80million.

However, this payout will also come with a large tax bill, with analysis indicating that Horner faces a payment of £36million to His Majesty's Revenue and Customs.

Horner could lose nearly half of the settlement agreement after paying this tax, with the payout falling in the highest tax bracket, and be left with £44million,

Despite the tax bill, Horner’s Red Bull settlement will double his personal wealth from £40million to £85million.

Horner and Red Bull officially part ways

Reports also add that Horner could have reached a larger sum with his settlement deal, but the 51-year-old accepted reduced terms to allow for an earlier entry back into the F1 paddock.

The former team principal will serve a period of gardening leave for the remainder of 2025, but could return to F1 as early as the first half of the 2026 season.

Horner's next destination in F1 is still unknown, with the Brit being linked to just about every team on the grid, from Alpine and Haas to new team Cadillac.

If Horner were to return to the top of a F1 team, he would likely need some degree of ownership within the team, something he never had with Red Bull.

In the meantime, Horner has been spending time with his family and wife Geri Halliwell, sharing videos from concerts by Oasis and Coldplay on social media.

The pair will also go on their honeymoon – 10 years after the pair first got married – and will travel to Scotland for the happy occasion.

