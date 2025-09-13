Former F1 boss Christian Horner and his wife Geri Halliwell-Horner have made a rare public appearance, months after his axe from Red Bull.

The 51-year-old was sacked from his role as Red Bull team principal after 20 years in the job in July, with the team's decline in performance prompting a leadership overhaul.

Horner was replaced by Laurent Mekies, and the Brit has been absent from the F1 paddock with no indication as to whether he will return to the sport.

The former Red Bull boss has kept a largely quiet presence on social media since his exit, with Horner only breaking his silence to share a picture of him astride a horse during his first grand prix weekend away from F1.

Horner and Halliwell were also pictured enjoying a lavish break with their family onboard the £10.5 million Sunseeker yacht, Majic, but since then Horner has issued a new update on social media.

Horner and Halliwell attend Coldplay's last night at Wembley

The pair made a rare public appearance at Wembley, where they attended Coldplay's 'Music Of The Spheres Tour', the last evening of the tour before it resumes in 2027.

Horner shared a series of videos on Instagram of the eye-catching staging and lead singer Chris Martin performing well known hits, such as 'The Scientist', 'A Sky Full of Stars' and 'Fix You'.

As Horner panned across the stadium, he zoomed in on his wife Geri who swayed to the music and sang into the camera, with both enjoying a panoramic view of the record-breaking tour.

Image credit: @christianhorner on Instagram

Not only has Horner endured a difficult 2025, but so too has wife Geri after reports claimed her book company had accumulated debts of £1 million.

Nevertheless, Halliwell has been keeping her spirits up, and also attended Oasis' Live '25 Tour at Wembley with several Lionesses stars after they had won the European Championship.

Horner's departure from Red Bull signalled the end of an era for the team, following the exit of stalwarts such as Adrian Newey and Jonathan Wheatley, who have both undertaken roles at Aston Martin and Sauber respectively.

There has been speculation that Horner could join a rival F1 team, with Alpine emerging as a contender, however team executive Flavio Briatore ruled out a move for his ally anytime soon at the Dutch Grand Prix.

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton FIA inspection revealed as star deducted points

READ MORE: FIA announce LATE penalty verdict for F1 star as points deducted

READ MORE: Daniel Ricciardo signs new deal with Ford Racing

READ MORE: Verstappen new team confirmed with stunning unveiling

Related