What axed Red Bull chief Christian Horner did on first race weekend without F1

After 20-years at the helm of Red Bull, Christian Horner spent his first F1 weekend at home as Max Verstappen and co. continued their season at the Belgian Grand Prix.

Red Bull made the shock decision to axe Horner in between Silverstone and Spa, amid growing pressure over the team’s performance and interest in Verstappen from Mercedes.

Horner was replaced by Racing Bulls chief Laurent Mekies, and for the first time since 2005 was absent from the F1 paddock at Spa.

The 51-year-old has been quiet on social media since releasing a statement on his F1 exit, but Horner re-emerged on his platform to share his activities during the Belgian GP weekend.

Instead of tucking himself up on the sofa with a mug of cocoa to watch the race at Spa, Horner chose action and was pictured astride his horse trotting along the country lanes of England.

Horner did not ignore the Belgian GP altogether, injecting his post with a touch of humour and a pun that read: “Different horse power this Sunday (winky face)."

Christian, with that kind of wordplay, a career in F1 commentary awaits.

Image credit from @christianhorner on Instagram

Horner ditches F1 paddock for the stables

Horner and his wife – and former Spice Girl – Geri Halliwell love horses, with their very own stables a huge feature of their Oxfordshire mansion.

Halliwell and Horner also have a penchant for naming their horses after Geri’s solo career singles, with their equine companions sporting names such as ‘Lift Me Up’, ‘Mi Chico Latino’ and ‘Look at Me’. Another is named in tribute to Disco classic ‘Its Raining Men’.

The couple’s horses also compete professionally in horse racing events, from Cheltenham to Warwick Racecourse, emerging victorious at the latter in January this year.

Horner and Halliwell’s Oxfordshire home features a 14-horse stable alongside two foaling stalls, and speaking to The Telegraph the former Red Bull boss revealed where their love for horses came from.

"I love it. A bit of escapism, away from the madness of F1,” he said.

“We don't really know what we're doing but it's exciting. It's something Geri and I both get a kick out of and something we enjoy as a family.”

