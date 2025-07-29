F1 News Today: Verstappen in tense exchange as late FIA ruling impacts multiple stars
Lando Norris was revealed as one of 10 F1 stars hit by a late FIA ruling at the Belgian Grand Prix.
Max Verstappen's dad in TENSE exchange with Sky F1 pundit at Belgian GP
Max Verstappen’s father – Jos Verstappen – was locked in a tense exchange with a Sky Sports F1 pundit on the grid at the Belgian Grand Prix.
Martin Brundle clarifies Verstappen involvement in Christian Horner sacking
Martin Brundle has clarified whether Max Verstappen’s camp influenced Christian Horner’s axe from F1.
F1 team set for driver change at Hungarian Grand Prix
An F1 team will make a driver change at the Hungarian Grand Prix this weekend as a rookie driver steps up for their second session in the sport.
Italian media hand Lewis Hamilton SHOCK rating after bruising Belgian GP
The Italian F1 media have delivered their verdict on Lewis Hamilton’s performance at the Belgian Grand Prix after a nightmare Spa weekend.
