Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Belgian Grand Prix

Lando Norris was revealed as one of 10 F1 stars hit by a late FIA ruling at the Belgian Grand Prix.

Apart from Lewis Hamilton rocketing through the field at Spa, Sunday’s grand prix was lacking in action compared to previous thrillers in Austria and Silverstone, with all 20 drivers finishing the race without incident.

The race stewards had little decision-making to do over the 44-lap race, but after the Belgian GP the FIA published a late ruling involving 10 drivers.

Lando Norris, Carlos Sainz, Isack Hadjar, Gabriel Bortoleto, Pierre Gasly, Kimi Antonelli, Franco Colapinto, Alex Albon, Fernando Alonso and Yuki Tsunoda all had a lap time deleted for failing to use the track at either Turns 4, 6, 10 and 18.

While Norris only had one lap deleted, Sainz was the driver with the most repeat offences and had three of his laps deleted at Spa.

None of the 10 drivers were penalised for exceeding track limits, and the official race result from the Belgian GP still stands.

What is the penalty for exceeding track limits?

Each driver is allowed three track limit violations before they are shown a black and white flag, which warns them that the next offence will result in a penalty.

On a fourth infringement, drivers are given a five-second time penalty during the race and fifth can result in a 10-second time penalty.

In qualifying, exceeding track limits will automatically lead to a deleted lap time, which Hamilton found out to his detriment on Saturday at Spa.

The seven-time world champion appeared to progress into Q2 with his final lap in the session, but it was later deleted for exceeding track limits and the 40-year-old elected for a pitlane start.

However, Hamilton managed to recover from the back of the grid to seal a seventh place finish, in a weekend of damage limitation for the Ferrari star.

