Geri and Christian Horner REJOICE in emotional family celebration

Geri and Christian Horner have had reason to celebrate this week following a stunning race victory.

The pair were spotted sharing an emotional embrace as they enjoyed some down time together ahead of the new Formula 1 season.

Horner is preparing to embark on a new chapter at Red Bull, having decided to replace Sergio Perez with Liam Lawson in an effort to regain the constructors' title they lost to McLaren last year.

The Milton Keynes-based outfit endured a turbulent 2024 campaign, with both Perez and Max Verstappen struggling to find the consistency which made the team so dominant in recent years.

The latter did manage to rediscover some form in the closing stages to hold off the challenge of Lando Norris and deliver a fourth consecutive drivers' championship, while Perez ended a miserable year down in eighth.

Liam Lawson and Max Verstappen will drive for Red Bull in 2025

It was a joyous day for the Horner family at Warwick Racecourse

Red Bull boss secures big win

With the off-season nearing its conclusion, it won't be long until Horner's attention turns back towards the world of F1, but he appears to have been enjoying his time away from the circuit.

The 51-year-old attended Warwick Racecourse this week alongside wife Geri as they watched their horse Lift Me Up romp to an impressive victory, prompting jubilant scenes in the stands.

The Red Bull team boss posted a picture to celebrate the win on his Instagram stories where he is seen alongside the former pop star and her daughter Bluebell who was beside the winning horse. Horner captioned the image 'congratulations Geri, winning with Lift Me Up.'

The win was made all the more sweeter considering the horse failed to finish on its last outing at Worcestershire earlier this month.

The couple have owned the nine-year-old racehorse for a number of years, and is just one of many under their stewardship, with each named after a song from Geri's music career, including It's Raining Men and Look at Mee.

The thrill of a winner! 🥰@GeriHalliwell was in the stands to cheer home Lift Me Up in the hunter chase and she did EXACTLY that!



Tremendous scenes.@WarwickRaces pic.twitter.com/1WVBbIUTQv — Racing TV (@RacingTV) January 20, 2025

