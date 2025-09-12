close global

Max Verstappen, Nurburgring, 2025

Max Verstappen new team confirmed with stunning unveiling

Max Verstappen new team confirmed with stunning unveiling

Sam Cook
Max Verstappen, Nurburgring, 2025

The team that Max Verstappen will drive for in an exciting new challenge has been confirmed, after a striking unveiling.

Four-time F1 champion Verstappen is racing at the Nordschleife circuit this weekend in the NLS series, competing in GT racing following a test at the circuit earlier in the year.

In order to grab an A Permit at the track for Sunday's top NLS class - where Verstappen is aiming to race a Ferrari 296 GT3 - the Dutchman is racing a Porsche Cayman on Saturday in the GT4 class.

Verstappen also had to pass a written exam as part of the strict process to be able to race around the Nordschleife, and now the Porsche that he will drive has been unveiled in a YouTube video.

The stunning car has a Red Bull-themed livery, and is complete with Verstappen.com decals.

On top of this, the team that Verstappen will be racing for seems to have been confirmed, with the four-time F1 champion seen heading into the LionSpeed GP team's motorhome.

The car that Max Verstappen will race. Credit: Porsche AG
The car that Max Verstappen will race. Credit: Porsche AG

Why is Max Verstappen called Franz Hermann?

Verstappen's quest to enter the series and race competitively around the circuit started back in May.

The 27-year-old tested in a GT3 car at the Nordschleife track, where he participated in the test and setup sessions for the NLS, and completed several laps in his 600-hp Ferrari 296 GT3.

However, the Dutchman competed under the pseudonym of Franz Hermann, attempting to keep his participation at the track under wraps. The reigning F1 champion even had personal security present, and external photographers were banned from the private test.

When Verstappen was asked by media during the Imola GP weekend why he had decided to use the pseudonym Franz Hermann, he replied: "They asked me for a fake name, so I said let's make it as German as we can."

