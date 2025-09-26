Lewis Hamilton shares heartbreaking pictures in Roscoe health update
F1 legend Lewis Hamilton has taken to Instagram to share a heartbreaking update over the health of his dog, Roscoe.
Roscoe Hamilton has become a star in his own right, regularly seen in the F1 paddock in the last few years, and having his own Instagram page.
The bulldog adopts a plant-based diet just like his owner Hamilton, and is best friends with Hamilton's team-mate Charles Leclerc's dog Leo Leclerc.
In a heartbreaking update for Roscoe fans, Hamilton has taken to Instagram to share pictures of the 12-year-old bulldog in a coma.
Hamilton could be seen cuddling his pet pooch, posting the photos with the caption: "Please keep Roscoe in your thoughts. I want to keep you all updated. Roscoe caught pneumonia again and was struggling to breathe. He was admitted into hospital and sedated to calm him while they did checks on him and during the process his heart stopped.
"They managed to get a heartbeat back and now he’s in a coma. We don’t know whether he will wake from this. Tomorrow we’ll try to wake him up. I’m by his side and want to thank you all for your prayers and support."
Roscoe Hamilton health update
Roscoe has unfortunately had health issues throughout 2025. The bulldog contracted pneumonia earlier this year, but thankfully was well enough to attend Hamilton's home race at Silverstone after his trainer Kirstin McMillan shared a video of him happily playing.
It meant that he could meet Leclerc's dog Leo in the paddock for the first time, with Ferrari sharing some adorable footage of the puppy with the older bulldog.
Hamilton has long admitted that he is appreciating every moment that he spends with Roscoe because of his health issues, and was over the moon that he was able to spend some time with him in Ferrari red following Hamilton's team switch earlier this year.
