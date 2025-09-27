F1 star Yuki Tsunoda will have to grapple with vastly different machinery at an upcoming race, just as a vital partnership for Red Bull draws to a close.

From 2026 onwards, Red Bull will produce their own power units as they part ways with engine supplier Honda, who will join rivals Aston Martin when the new regulations come into the sport.

However, Honda still have seven rounds remaining with Red Bull, with the Japanese manufacturer announcing that they will celebrate their racing heritage in style for one last time with Red Bull at the Mexican Grand Prix in October.

Red Bull star Tsunoda will drive Honda's first F1 race-winning car, the RA272, with a livery inspired by the Japanese flag in celebration of the 60th anniversary of Richie Ginther's 1965 victory.

“It is an honour to drive the RA272 at the special place where Honda achieved its first F1 victory," Tsunoda explained.

"Driving on the track where the RA272 pioneered Japanese motorsports history 60 years ago is a particularly special and deeply moving experience. With Honda’s history of challenges in my heart, I want to give fans a drive that conveys dreams and passion.”

Tsunoda celebrates with Honda

Tsunoda enters the final seven rounds of the season with significant pressure on his shoulders, after underperforming at Red Bull in 2025.

The 25-year-old has struggled to finish in the points this year and currently languishes P17 in the standings, but did enjoy his best result last time out in Baku with a sixth-place finish.

However, Zandvoort podium success and the consistency of Isack Hadjar throughout the season could trounce any late improvements for Tsunoda, with the French driver tipped for a Red Bull promotion in 2026.

Nevertheless, if Tsunoda can consistently score points as the 2025 season concludes, the Japanese driver could retain his place in F1, albeit via a demotion to Racing Bulls.

Sky Sports F1 pundit Ted Kravitz recently speculated that he could follow Honda in 2026 due to Tsunoda’s link with the manufacturer, and switch to Aston Martin as a third driver alongside full-time stars Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso.

With an unclear future ahead of him in the sport, Tsunoda's Honda drive will mark a fitting tribute next month in a showrun at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

F1 HEADLINES: Max Verstappen in shock Ferrari outing as team ‘mess up’ driver signing

NLS RESULTS: Max Verstappen SCHOOLS rivals with dominant Nurburgring victory

READ MORE: F1 champion tells Christian Horner to 'move on' after Red Bull deal agreed

READ MORE: Yuki Tsunoda handed shock update over Red Bull future

Related