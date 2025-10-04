Lewis Hamilton given FIA penalty verdict at Singapore Grand Prix

The FIA have announced a penalty verdict for F1 champion Lewis Hamilton after an incident at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Hamilton was summoned to the stewards after FP3 for a red flag infringement during the final practice session.

A crash from Liam Lawson prompted a red flag, but Hamilton was caught driving at a notably high speed during these conditions and above the required minimum time.

However, the stewards stated that Hamilton was in full control of his car at all times and did not drive in a manner that could be deemed as unsafe.

While the stewards consider that a greater reduction of speed would have been desirable, they concluded there was no breach of the regulations.

Therefore, no further action was taken on the incident, with Hamilton escaping what could have been a grid penalty for Sunday's grand prix.

Hamilton escapes FIA penalty at Singapore Grand Prix

Speaking on Sky Sports F1's broadcast ahead of qualifying, Jenson Button said: "That's great news, nobody wants to see anyone get a penalty for that."

In September, Hamilton was forced to serve a five-place grid penalty at the Italian GP for a yellow flag breach prior to the Dutch GP.

The champion failed to slow 'significantly' under double waved yellows, despite lifting and braking earlier, with this attempt to slow reducing his penalty from 10 places to five.

Ferrari have already been punished by the stewards in Singapore this weekend, after an unsafe release of Charles Leclerc caused him to crash into Lando Norris.

For the incident in FP2, the team received a hefty €10,000 fine, but no sporting penalty was imposed on Leclerc.

