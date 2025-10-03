Ferrari star Charles Leclerc crashed into Lando Norris in the pit-lane during FP2 at the Singapore Grand Prix.

In what was described as a 'dangerous' incident in the Sky Sports F1 commentary booth, Leclerc's Ferrari team released the Monegasque driver straight into the path of Norris.

The Brit was helpless as his car crashed into the wall of the pit lane, damaging his front wing.

In what Sky Sports F1's Ted Kravitz said was out of 'guilt', Ferrari mechanics then helped to wheel Norris back into his McLaren garage so that he could get his front wing replaced quickly.

Leclerc and Ferrari are under investigation for an alleged unsafe release, with the stewards expecting them after the session.

More to follow...

Related