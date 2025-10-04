FIA confirm Lewis Hamilton investigation at Singapore Grand Prix

Ferrari star Lewis Hamilton is under FIA investigation for an alleged red flag infringement at the Singapore Grand Prix.

The seven-time F1 champion had to go and see race stewards after the third and final practice session at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, after he appeared to have slowed down to go past a crashed car before speeding up again.

It was Liam Lawson whose car was stranded on the exit of turn seven, after a huge crash into the barriers which had prompted an immediate red flag.

Race control confirmed towards the end of the practice session that Hamilton was under investigation for the alleged red flag infringement, something which could potentially be serious enough to land him a grid penalty for Saturday's qualifying session if found to be guilty.

It's the second time this weekend that Ferrari have had to be called up to see the race stewards, after the team were slammed with a fine for an unsafe release of Charles Leclerc in FP2, which saw him crash into McLaren's Lando Norris in the pit lane.

Hamilton's Singapore mishap

Following two more positive weekends for Hamilton in Monza and Baku, he has cut a much more positive figure in the paddock during recent race weekends.

In both of those races he recovered from disappointing qualifying performances to claim vital points for his team in their battle for second in the constructors' championship.

His race pace has been strong, even managing to beat team-mate Charles Leclerc last time out at the Azerbaijan GP, and he may be reliant on that once more in Singapore if he does end up with a grid drop.

Hamilton will head to see the race stewards and plead his case following the conclusion of FP3, with a verdict expected before qualifying.

